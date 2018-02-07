Women's Empowerment
Home > Women's Empowerment

Michael Strahan Talks About Coming To Women’s Empowerment

Melissa Wade

Posted 8 hours ago
45 reads
Leave a comment
Baby Buggy's 15 Year Celebration

Source: Desiree Navarro / Getty

 

We are excited to have GMA Host, Sports analyst, father, and more Michael Strahan  as our keynote speaker for Women’s Empowerment 2018.

Melissa had a chance talk with Michael Strahan about a few things:

Michael Strahan , WEN 2018 Keynote speaker , Women's Empowerment 2018

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Michael Strahan Talks About Coming To Women’s Empowerment

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 3 weeks ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 4 weeks ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 1 month ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 1 month ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 months ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 months ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 2 months ago
12.05.17