National Wear Red Day For Women's Health

Melissa Wade

Posted 49 mins ago
The first Friday of February has been designated by the awareness campaign, Heart Truth, as National Wear Red Day ® in the United States.

On this day, men and women are encouraged to wear red as a symbol of their support of women’s heart health.

Why Go Red? Cardiovascular disease in the U.S. kill approximately one woman every 80 seconds. The good news is that 80 percent of cardiac events may be prevented with education and lifestyle changes. Go Red For Women advocates for more research and swifter action for women’s heart health. That’s why this year we are asking that you wear red on National Wear Red Day® and Donate to Go Red For Woman. By doing so you help support educational programs to increase women’s awareness and critical research to discover scientific knowledge about cardiovascular health.

Read more at goredforwomen.org

