Local
Home > Local

Here’s The Weekend’s Free Community Calendar Events

Melissa Wade

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Thumb tack on calendar

Source: Tom Grill / Getty

 

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

  Relationship Summit: Choices & Consequences
Event Date:  01/20/2018
Event Time:  10 a.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  4320 Doc Bennett Road
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC
Event Description:  Mount Calvary MBC of Fayetteville invites you to join us for our free and inclusive relationship panel on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon.We will tackle issues such as singleness, dating, marriage, and life after divorce and the death of a spouse.
Event Contact:  Min. Bobbie Burks
Event Contact Number:  910-483-0865
Event Contact Email:  Mtcalvarymbcfayetteville@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  Mtcalvarybapt1.net

 

 

  Pastoral Installation
Event Date:  01/21/18
Event Time:  11:00am and 3:30pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mount Bright Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  211 W. Union St.
City, State, Zip:  Hillsborough, NC 27278
Event Description:  Please join us as we celebrate the installation of our new pastor: Dewey Williams.

We will have an 11:00am morning worship service and the 3:30pm installation service.
Event Contact:  John Williams III
Event Contact Number:  919-971-3958
Event Contact Email:  jwill395@gmail.com

 

 

Singing Union
Event Date:  01/21/2018
Event Time:  3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  First Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  195 W. David Parnell Street
City, State, Zip:  Parkton, NC 28371
Event Description:  First Missionary Baptist Church of Parkton, NC invites you to their Singing Union on Sunday, January 21, 2018 @ 3:00pm. Come and be blessed by praise and song!
Event Contact:  Church Admin Staff
Event Contact Number:  (910) 858-3779
Event Contact Email:  fmbcparktonnc@embarqmail.com
Event Web Site:  fmbcparktonnc.org

 

 

HBCU College Fair
Event Date:  01/20/2018
Event Time:  9:30 a.m -1:00 p.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Orange High School
Address Line 1:  500 Orange High School Road
City, State, Zip:  Hillsborough, NC 27278
Event Description:  Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Psi Gamma Omega Chapter and Orange County Schools are sponsoring an HBCU college fair. The HBCU college fair is open to all area high school students. Students please bring copies of your transcripts, ACT or SAT scores if possible. Many North Carolina HBCU’s will be represented.
Event Contact:  Victoria Mattison
Event Contact Number: 
Event Contact Email:  victoriamattison15@gmail.com

 

 

 

Go Beyond Blanket Drive
Event Date:  01/20/2018
Event Time:  11:00am – 1:30pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  North Regional Library
Address Line 1:  7009 Harps Mill Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, nc 27615
Event Description:  This blanket drive is to collect new or gently used blankets for the homeless during the cold winter months. All blankets will be personally given to those in need. If you have any further questions please email gobeyond.us@yahoo.com
Event Contact:  Jasmine Harris
Event Contact Number: 
Event Contact Email:  gobeyond.us@yahoo.com
community calendar , community events , local events

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Here’s The Weekend’s Free Community Calendar Events

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 7 days ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 weeks ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 3 weeks ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 4 weeks ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 1 month ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 1 month ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 1 month ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 2 months ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 3 months ago
10.31.17