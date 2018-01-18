Lifestyle
WATCH: #TeamBeautiful Shows You How To Achieve Taraji P. Henson's "Killer" Look In 'Proud Mary'

Hello Beautiful

Posted 18 hours ago
Taraji P. Henson stars in the movie Proud Mary and is serving LEWK after LEWK. We wanted to learn how to achieve her fast and flawless look that can take you from 9A to 5P to after 5P! We have Iman Cosmetics (who also is a sponsor of the movie) bring celebrity makeup artist Nickia Williams to show us not only how to get the look, but also some pro-tips to help you look like a star. Our Style and Beauty Editor, Danielle James, will teach you more about the Iman Cosmetics brand as well as her favorite product picks (like their affordable Luxury Highlighter). Tag us @HelloBeautiful x #ImanxProudMaryMovie when you recreate your looks!

LET'S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards

The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards brought out the best in Black Hollywood on the red carpet. We got stunning sequins and some serious leg action from your favorite celebs in their best dressed. The makeup and beauty looks really stood out to us. Click through our gallery to see what's trending on the NAACP Image Awards red carpet and how key products you need to achieve some of these looks!

 

 

 

