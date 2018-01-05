Entertainment News
Tasha Cobbs Leonard On Good Morning America

Thursday morning Gospel recording artist Tasha Cobbs Leonard took over Times Square with her performance on Good Morning America… Check out the interview with Robin Roberts.

