National
Home > National

The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies At The Age Of 27

Jerry Smith

Posted 3 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment
Eric Garner Protest

Source: STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty / Getty

In 2014 a black man named Eric Garner was stopped on Staten Island for selling untaxed cigarettes. That day Garner died after a white police officer applied a chokehold that blocked his air passage. The incident was captured on video with Garner pleading with the officer to release the grip so he could breath.

The city agreed to pay a $6 million civil settlement but what upset a large number of people nation wide was when the grand jury declined to indict the officer that caused Garner’s death.

Saturday Garner’s 27-year-old daughter Erica Garner passed away after battling heart problems. The Rev. Al Sharpton said in a statement announcing her death at a New York hospital that “She was a warrior to the end. She stood up for justice for her father,”

Read more in the link below.

SOURCE wral.com

 

Black Lives Matter , Eric Garner , Erica Garner

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies At The Age Of 27

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 3 hours ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 1 week ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 weeks ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 3 weeks ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 4 weeks ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 4 weeks ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 months ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 3 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 3 months ago
09.20.17