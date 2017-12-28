Are Triangle Businesses Starting To Accept Bitcoin?

It seems that Bitcoin has taken the world by storm by becoming an established investment, with trading in the currency and a Wall Street analyst writing about its strategies. According to WRAL News, one bitcoin is currently worth about $15,000.

However one of the biggest questions many consumers have is where they can spend the currency. Good news for residents in Raleigh, people can buy a car with bitcoin if they know where to go.

Omar Dahbour, owner of RDU Auto Sales in Raleigh, spoke with WRAL News about why he started accepting bitcoin as a method of payment. He said “We brought it into the business to see if people were actually buying with bitcoin. We wanted to differentiate. We wanted to try something new and we took a risk.”

Surprising to some, it took only a few days for Dahbour to sell a truck using bitcoin.

“We just put a little widget on our website that we accept bitcoin on Dec. 14. We sold our first car with bitcoin on Dec. 18,” he said. “The individual who bought the car with bitcoin, he bought bitcoin in 2011 when it was less than a dollar. So, he spent a dollar and got a $19,000 truck.”

In 2014 Rise Bakery in Durham accepted bitcoin to help boost business. Tom Ferguson Jr., CEO of Rise Franchising also spoke with WRAL News about his business decision to use bitcoin “Using bitcoin was a stepping stone for us to become a bigger company like we are now, so it was awesome for that.”

Rise actually stopped accepting bitcoin because their point of sale system was not compatible with it, however WRAL News reports that Ferguson has stated that he would not be opposed to accepting it again in the future.

