Rapper T.I. Pays For Single Mother’s Christmas Gifts

Posted 27 mins ago
T.I.

Source: JLN Photography-WENN / WENN

Rapper T.I. surprised some single mothers in Atlanta by paying for their gifts at a local Target on Christmas Eve.

The Atlanta rapper posted a video on his Instagram of his visit to a local Georgia Target on Christmas Eve, where he shocked the single moms by telling him he was going to pay for their Christmas presents.

 In the video, the rapper stands at a register in the electronics section paying for gadgets and games for the families.

He had to leave early due to a flight problem, but T.I. said in the post that he spent $20,000 in the 30 minutes he was there.

Read more at FOXAtlanta.com

