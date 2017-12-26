Ericaism: Give Your Friends A Pass Sometimes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Your homies aren’t perfect, Erica Campbell reminds us in this Ericaism. You have to cut people some slack sometimes, because we’re all only human. People sometimes say or do the wrong things by accident, or forget something that’s important to you. But don’t cut someone off who truly has a good heart, good intentions, and loves you.

A true friendship does require you to prioritize your friends, but that also gets developed over time. So don’t be too quick to throw away someone with a good heart for making an honest mistake! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

