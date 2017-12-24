Faith Walking: Keep A Pure Heart [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell is excited to speak on 2 Corinthians 6:6 at a conference coming up. She reads from it;”We prove ourselves by our purity, our understanding, our patience, our kindness…” this scripture, Erica Campbell explains reminds us that we don’t have to work for God without God. Often, we want to try to do things all on our own, but we are not alone!
Sometimes, we are suffering long, and the temptation is to suffer with a negative spirit. But we always have to remain kind and Christ-like when you’re going through something. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this Faith Walk from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
