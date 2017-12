Trump’s Decision On Jerusalem Could Bring Protests And Violence

Is this another personal and selfish decision made by our US leader? The President’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and to relocate the US embassy there is sparking debate over what he and the US will gain from the move other than bringing major conflict to the area.

Critics doubt that the President is acting on the basis of long-held principles or a coherent national security strategy and charge he is instead determined to further personal goals at a time when he needs to show his political base that he is rapidly ticking off his campaign promises.

The Palestinians have warned that changing the status of Jerusalem would mean the end of those peace efforts. They also have warned of mass street protests — something that could easily erupt into full-scale violence.

