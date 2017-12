U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement

Tuesday 88-year-old U.S. Rep. John Conyers who served over five decades of service in the House announced his retirement. Conyers announced his retirement while being interviewed by Detroit radio talk show host Mildred Gaddis.

Conyers has been dealing with allegations of sexual harassment by former staff members. Read more in the link below.

