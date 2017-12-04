Lifestyle
Family Desperately Searching For Answers After NYC Model Found Dead In Jamaica

The 26-year-old was found beaten with her throat slit in a remote area near Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Posted 21 hours ago
The family of a local Queens model is reeling after their daughter was found slain in Jamaica, CBS news reports.

Desiree Gibbon was found dead in a small town outside of Montego Bay, Jamaica, on November 26th. The 26-year-old was staying in a resort owned by her grandmother, looking for work as a bartender on the island,  when she went missing for a few days. Police found her beaten with her throat slit in the bushes of a remote town.

CBS spoke to her mother, Andrea Gibbon about the tragic incident.

“My belief is that it was a cold, calculated, planned-out murder,” she told the press. “It wasn’t a random act of violence. It’s somebody she knew, and it’s somebody she trusted.”

“In a bush in the country, where she would never have traveled, not ever,” she continued. “It was an isolated, desolate area, nothing there.”

The mourning family is desperate to get their daughter home so she can be laid to rest.

“I need her home,” her mother said. “I need to lay her to rest, and I need her here.”

Andrea, accompanied by Desiree’s father, flew to the Caribbean island searching for answers. The pair visited the unlit, isolated road where their daughter was found killed.

“It’s a terrible feeling. No words to describe it. I can’t describe how I feel right now, standing here,” Gairy Gibbon, Desiree’s father told the NYDN.

“From where she comes from in New York — where there are lights … to be left here on some dark road to die like this,” Gairy continued, surveying the eerie area.

According to Desiree’s uncle, authorities are looking to question two young ladies attached to the case.

Desiree leaves behind her parents and two younger sisters.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Gibbons raise money to fly her body back home. The campaign has raised $22,000 of the $30,000 goal.

SOURCE: NY Daily News, CBS

