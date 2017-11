Pres. Trump Makes “Pocahontas” Remark While Honoring Vets.

Pres. Trump strikes badly again. While honoring World War II’s Navajo code talkers, Trump made a “Pocahontas” crack toward a sitting US senator.

And all this happened in front of a portrait of Andrew Jackson, the former President who signed the legislation that led to the Trail of Tears.

Although the White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said it wasn’t a racial slur , the response was intense from Native American advocacy groups and the intended target Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

