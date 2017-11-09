Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Friends Wil And Jada Worry That Tyrese Gibson’s Having Serious Breakdown

Melissa Wade

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Seven Pounds' - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

 

Tyrese Gibson has been in a heated custody with his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell Gibson over their 10yr old daughter and has recently shared a video on Facebook pleading with her not to keep his daughter from him.

Read more about the custody battle at People.com

Also just recently Tyrese Gibson thanked Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith for giving him $5 million in an Instagram post on Monday.

Tyrese claims Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith gave him $5 million  to help him dig himself out of a financial hole from his custody case, but sources directly connected to both Will and Jada say it simply isn’t true.

Sources say they did not give Tyrese any money at all.

Will and Jada have been friends with Tyrese for years, and we’re told they’re extremely worried Tyrese is having some sort of a breakdown.

Read more at TMZ.com

Tyrese Gibson , Wil and Jada Smith

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Friends Wil And Jada Worry That Tyrese Gibson’s Having Serious Breakdown

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 1 week ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 months ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 months ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 months ago
09.03.17