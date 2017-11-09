Friends Wil And Jada Worry That Tyrese Gibson’s Having Serious Breakdown

Tyrese Gibson has been in a heated custody with his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell Gibson over their 10yr old daughter and has recently shared a video on Facebook pleading with her not to keep his daughter from him.

Read more about the custody battle at People.com

Also just recently Tyrese Gibson thanked Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith for giving him $5 million in an Instagram post on Monday.

Tyrese claims Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith gave him $5 million to help him dig himself out of a financial hole from his custody case, but sources directly connected to both Will and Jada say it simply isn’t true.

Sources say they did not give Tyrese any money at all.

Will and Jada have been friends with Tyrese for years, and we’re told they’re extremely worried Tyrese is having some sort of a breakdown.

Read more at TMZ.com

