See The Full List — 2017 Lamplighter Awards Winners!

Congratulations to all of the 2017 Lamplighter Awards recipients! Our community would not be the same without your tremendous contribution.
God bless you!
Community Church or Pastor Outreach Ministry Award – Pastor Addie M. Harris Rawls
Sponsor: KU Real Estate Group
Health Outreach Award – Dr. Ernest Jerome Goodson
Sponsor: Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
Dr. John Hope Franklin Humanitarian Award – Pastor Addie M. Harris Rawls
Sponsor: Hope First, LLC
Lifetime Achievement Award – Andrea Harris
Sponsor: WRAL TV
Shirley Caesar Music Outreach Award – Wilma McClain Dunston
Sponsor: Simon Temple AME Zion Church
Senior Citizen Outreach Award – Pastor Addie M. Harris Rawls
Sponsor: Healing Interventions, Inc.
Youth Outreach Award – Thomas McKoy
Sponsor: Bryson Montessori Schools
Dr. LeRoy Walker Youth Scholarship Award – Guadalupe Vazquez
Sponsor: Black Smoke Music Worldwide and Triangle Corporate Coach
Rev. F.C. Barnes Heritage Award – Arvetra Jones Jr.
Cathy Hughes Business Community Service Award – Ray Harper – OHOP Clothing Brand
Sponsor: Cousin Kera
