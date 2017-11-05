Lamplighter 2017 Features
Home > Lamplighter 2017 Features

See The Full List — 2017 Lamplighter Awards Winners!

Jennifer Hall

Posted 2 hours ago
12 reads
Leave a comment

Congratulations to all of the 2017 Lamplighter Awards recipients! Our community would not be the same without your tremendous contribution.

God bless you!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

2017 Lamplighter Awards - Winners

Community Church or Pastor Outreach Ministry Award – Pastor Addie M. Harris Rawls
Sponsor: KU Real Estate Group

2017 Lamplighter Awards - Winners

Health Outreach Award – Dr. Ernest Jerome Goodson
Sponsor: Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina

2017 Lamplighter Awards - Winners

Dr. John Hope Franklin Humanitarian Award – Pastor Addie M. Harris Rawls
Sponsor: Hope First, LLC

2017 Lamplighter Awards - Winners

Lifetime Achievement Award – Andrea Harris
Sponsor: WRAL TV

2017 Lamplighter Awards - Winners

Shirley Caesar Music Outreach Award – Wilma McClain Dunston
Sponsor: Simon Temple AME Zion Church

2017 Lamplighter Awards - Winners

Senior Citizen Outreach Award – Pastor Addie M. Harris Rawls
Sponsor: Healing Interventions, Inc.

2017 Lamplighter Awards - Winners

Youth Outreach Award – Thomas McKoy
Sponsor: Bryson Montessori Schools

2017 Lamplighter Awards - Winners

Dr. LeRoy Walker Youth Scholarship Award – Guadalupe Vazquez
Sponsor: Black Smoke Music Worldwide and Triangle Corporate Coach

2017 Lamplighter Awards - Winners

Rev. F.C. Barnes Heritage Award – Arvetra Jones Jr.

2017 Lamplighter Awards - Winners

Cathy Hughes Business Community Service Award – Ray Harper – OHOP Clothing Brand
Sponsor: Cousin Kera

Text “Light NC” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:


Lamplighter Awards: BTS

BTS At The 2017 Lamplighter Awards!

21 photos Launch gallery

BTS At The 2017 Lamplighter Awards!

Continue reading See The Full List — 2017 Lamplighter Awards Winners!

BTS At The 2017 Lamplighter Awards!

Latest…

2017 , Lamplighter Awards , Winners

comments – Add Yours
Latest
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 6 days ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 1 month ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 months ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 months ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 months ago
09.03.17