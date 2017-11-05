See The Full List — 2017 Lamplighter Awards Winners!

Congratulations to all of the 2017 Lamplighter Awards recipients! Our community would not be the same without your tremendous contribution.

God bless you!

Community Church or Pastor Outreach Ministry Award – Pastor Addie M. Harris Rawls

Sponsor: KU Real Estate Group

Health Outreach Award – Dr. Ernest Jerome Goodson

Sponsor: Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina

Dr. John Hope Franklin Humanitarian Award – Pastor Addie M. Harris Rawls

Sponsor: Hope First, LLC

Lifetime Achievement Award – Andrea Harris

Sponsor: WRAL TV

Shirley Caesar Music Outreach Award – Wilma McClain Dunston

Sponsor: Simon Temple AME Zion Church

Senior Citizen Outreach Award – Pastor Addie M. Harris Rawls

Sponsor: Healing Interventions, Inc.

Youth Outreach Award – Thomas McKoy

Sponsor: Bryson Montessori Schools

Dr. LeRoy Walker Youth Scholarship Award – Guadalupe Vazquez

Sponsor: Black Smoke Music Worldwide and Triangle Corporate Coach

Rev. F.C. Barnes Heritage Award – Arvetra Jones Jr.

Cathy Hughes Business Community Service Award – Ray Harper – OHOP Clothing Brand

Sponsor: Cousin Kera

