Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Michelle Obama Brings It In Black And White For A Conversation With David Letterman

Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted October 26, 2017
13 reads
Leave a comment

Michelle Obama was in New York City on Wednesday night at The Streicker Center. The first lady was in conversation with David Letterman.

The Streicker Center Hosts A Special Evening With Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty


The Former First Lady looks poised and professional wearing Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2016.

Naeem Khan - Runway - Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty


I’m loving this modified version for the First Lady and thinks she looks so classy and elegant.

The Streicker Center Hosts A Special Evening With Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty


She paired the look with almond toe pumps.

The Streicker Center Hosts A Special Evening With Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty


Her makeup is clean and refreshing with a nude lip. We’re here for it!

The Streicker Center Hosts A Special Evening With Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty


Her hair, as usual, is laid and we are loving the hombre highlights.

DON’T MISS:

Forever FLOTUS! Michelle Obama Stuns With High-Slit Skirt While Traveling in Spain

Barack Obama Reminds Us Why He’s The Ultimate Bae With A Sweet Anniversary Message For Michelle

Halle Berry Honors #ForeverFLOTUS Michelle Obama With The Perfect T-Shirt

Looking Back: Our Favorite Michelle Obama Magazine Covers

14 photos Launch gallery

Looking Back: Our Favorite Michelle Obama Magazine Covers

Continue reading Looking Back: Our Favorite Michelle Obama Magazine Covers

Looking Back: Our Favorite Michelle Obama Magazine Covers

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 1 month ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 1 month ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 1 month ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 1 month ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 1 month ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 1 month ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 1 month ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 1 month ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 months ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 2 months ago
09.01.17