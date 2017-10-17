Entertainment News
Deadline To Purchase Ad In Lamplighter Awards Booklet Extended!

Jennifer Hall

Posted 8 hours ago
Lamplighters Awards 2017

Source: Radio One / courtesy of Radioi One

Good news! The deadline to purchase an ad in The Lamplighter Awards program booklet has been extended until Wednesday, October 18th!

For more information on how you can purchase an ad in The Lamplighter program booklet to congratulate one of our finalists or to advertise your business please contact Tracy Mosley at 919-863-4808 leave a message and she will return your call within 24 hours or send an email to tmosley@radio-one.com.

Lamplighter Awards

