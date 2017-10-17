Deadline To Purchase Ad In Lamplighter Awards Booklet Extended!

Good news! The deadline to purchase an ad in The Lamplighter Awards program booklet has been extended until Wednesday, October 18th!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For more information on how you can purchase an ad in The Lamplighter program booklet to congratulate one of our finalists or to advertise your business please contact Tracy Mosley at 919-863-4808 leave a message and she will return your call within 24 hours or send an email to tmosley@radio-one.com.
Text “Light NC” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
For the Latest Entertainment News:
Follow @TheLightNC
Go Behind The Scenes At The2016 Lamplighter Reception [PHOTOS]
38 photos Launch gallery
Go Behind The Scenes At The2016 Lamplighter Reception [PHOTOS]
1. 147874438781881Source:Glenn Parsons 1 of 38
2. 147874439452541Source:Glenn Parsons 2 of 38
3. 147874439927871Source:Glenn Parsons 3 of 38
4. 147874441825621Source:Glenn Parsons 4 of 38
5. 147874440370631Source:Glenn Parsons 5 of 38
6. 147874440865071Source:Glenn Parsons 6 of 38
7. 147874441343261Source:Glenn Parsons 7 of 38
8. 147874442727061Source:Glenn Parsons 8 of 38
9. 147874443198841Source:Glenn Parsons 9 of 38
10. 147874442279421Source:Glenn Parsons 10 of 38
11. 147874443810781Source:Glenn Parsons 11 of 38
12. 147874444263551Source:Glenn Parsons 12 of 38
13. 147874444717281Source:Glenn Parsons 13 of 38
14. 147874445233121Source:Glenn Parsons 14 of 38
15. 147874446185971Source:Glenn Parsons 15 of 38
16. 147874446703431Source:Glenn Parsons 16 of 38
17. 147874447205771Source:Glenn Parsons 17 of 38
18. 147874445710471Source:Glenn Parsons 18 of 38
19. 147874447646891Source:Glenn Parsons 19 of 38
20. 147874448123831Source:Glenn Parsons 20 of 38
21. 147874448609291Source:Glenn Parsons 21 of 38
22. 147874449096151Source:Glenn Parsons 22 of 38
23. 147874449556441Source:Glenn Parsons 23 of 38
24. 147874450136551Source:Glenn Parsons 24 of 38
25. 147874450550361Source:Glenn Parsons 25 of 38
26. 147874451011631Source:Glenn Parsons 26 of 38
27. 147874451465271Source:Glenn Parsons 27 of 38
28. 14787445186331Source:Glenn Parsons 28 of 38
29. 14787445232951Source:Glenn Parsons 29 of 38
30. 147874452834331Source:Glenn Parsons 30 of 38
31. 147874453249161Source:Glenn Parsons 31 of 38
32. 147874453720791Source:Glenn Parsons 32 of 38
33. 147874454234711Source:Glenn Parsons 33 of 38
34. 147874454803451Source:Glenn Parsons 34 of 38
35. 147874455223731Source:Glenn Parsons 35 of 38
36. 147874455796981Source:Glenn Parsons 36 of 38
37. 147874456249371Source:Glenn Parsons 37 of 38
38. 147874456690631Source:Glenn Parsons 38 of 38
Latest…
- Deadline To Purchase Ad In Lamplighter Awards Booklet Extended!
- Lamplighter Awards Tickets On Sale Now!
- Morehouse Officially Names Its New President
- Child Dead After 325-Pound Cousin Sat On Her As Punishment
comments – Add Yours