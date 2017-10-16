Sports
Kaepernick Takes Legal Action Against NFL Owners

Posted 15 hours ago
As of Sunday, Colin Kaepernick filed a grievance against the National Football League in which he claims team owners colluded to keep him from being signed.  According to a statement from Mark Geragos, who is Kaepernick’s attorney and also a CNN contributor, the grievance was filed under the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement.

 The statement also said the grievance was filed “only after pursuing every possible avenue with all NFL teams and their executives.”

Kaepernick, who is presently a free agent, first took a knee during the singing of the National Anthem before a 2016 preseason game and he continued to kneel as a way of protesting the treatment of black Americans, particularly by police.

The protest was seen by some fans as disrespecting the flag. Since then Kaepernick has yet to be picked up by another team since opting out of his contract with the 49ers in March.

The statement continued by saying athletes who protest peacefully “should not be punished” and denied employment because of “partisan political provocation by the Executive Branch of our government.”

The statement from Geragos on Sunday also seemed to take aim at NFL owners, who promoted a message of unity after Trump’s attack by locking arms with players during the anthem.  The statement said the owners “made great theater imitating” peaceful political protest by doing so.

Although the NFL Players’ Association is not representing Kaepernick in this grievance, they will be speaking with his team and will support him in his efforts.

