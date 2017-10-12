Van Jones Shares Insights On Controversial National Anthem Protests [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

CNN’s Van Jones chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about his new book, “Beyond The Messy Truth.” He shared his thoughts on current hot-button topic of the national anthem protests occurring in the NFL . Van Jones explains why the argument that the athletes are rich and privileges is invalid when it comes to protesting police brutality, and how Donald Trump is exacerbating the situation as a “divider in chief.”

it’s our responsibility, then, as a people, to come together and figure out how we can fix our own communities. He explains how the average person can be a positive force in their community and counteract the negativity coming from the white house. Click on the audio player above to hear more in this insightful exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

