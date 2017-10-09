Faith Walking: Have Ferocious Faith [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell implores us not to pray with any doubt. When you believe, she explains, you have to believe fully and ferociously. You can’t add even the tiniest bit of doubt into your prayer, especially if what you’re asking for lines up with the word of God.

Often, we water down our prayers a little bit because we’re afraid our dreams are too big. But they aren’t, because they are God’s dreams for you. There is greatness ahead of you, but it’s all according to your beliefs. So pray continuously and diligently. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

