At Least 50 Dead In Mass Shooting At Las Vegas Strip

It all happened during a country music concert, a gunman with a high powered weapon opened fire on thousands of concert goers. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sherif Joseph Lombardo named the suspect as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock; a white male and local resident, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the concert.

Officials reported early Monday morning that 50 are dead, more than 200 injured — including two off-duty police officers —

Country music star Jason Aldean was performing when the shots began ringing out Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

What we know:

At least 50 people were killed and more than 200 injured in a shooting outside the Mandalay Bay Resort on the Las Vegas Strip during a music festival on Sunday night. It is the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sherif Joseph Lombardo named the suspect as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock. Described as a “local resident,” the suspected shooter has been killed. Lombardo said police have tracked down Paddock’s female companion, Marilou Danley. What we know about the victims: Off-duty police officers are among the dead, according to LVMPD Sheriff Joe Lombardo. Their identities have not been released. Two police officers are also being treated for injuries — one officer is in critical condition and the other has minor injuries.

Source: CNN.com

