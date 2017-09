Michelle Obama Calls Out Women Who Didn’t Vote For Hillary

Michelle Obama says, ‘Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice’

Michelle Obama spoke at the Inbound 2017 conference in Boston,and she goes on to say, “What does it mean for us as women that we look at those two candidates, as women, and many of us said, that guy, he’s better for me, his voice is more true to me,” Obama said. “Well, to me that just says you don’t like your voice. You like the thing you’re told to like.”

Obama slammed Trump on the campaign trail after he was heard talking in a leaked “Access Hollywood” video about being sexually aggressive with women.

“I can’t stop thinking about this,” she said at the time . “It has shaken me to my core in a way I could not have predicted.”

