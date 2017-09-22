Entertainment News
J.J. Hairston & YP “You Deserve It” — 2017’s Lamplighters Awards

Jennifer Hall

Posted 1 day ago
Bloody Win Tour - Atlanta, Georgia

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

J.J. Hairston and Youthful Praise sing, “You Deserve It” and we agree! What better way to lift up Father God than to fellowship with the Saints — HE deserves it!

The Stellar Award-winning team of J.J. Hairston and YP are coming to this year’s Lamplighter Awards. So get ready to get your shout on — it’s going to be an AMAZING event.

Constantly, at the top of the charts with hit after hit. J.J. Hairston and Youthful Praise are currently riding high off the success of their powerful praise and worship single, “You Deserve It.”

“You Deserve It”

Get your tickets now for the 2017 Lamplighter Awards today! Click Here for details.

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise [PHOTOS]

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise [PHOTOS]

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise [PHOTOS]

Pictures of J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise performing.

