Jerry Smith's Bible Scripture Of The Day

Jerry Smith

Posted 6 mins ago
Jerry Smith

Source: Mike Morgan / Rick Crank

When things get tough turn your pressure in to praise!

James 1:3-13 (NIV)

3 You know that under pressure, your faith-life is forced into the open and shows its true colors. 
4 So don’t try to get out of anything prematurely. Let it do its work so you become mature and well-developed, not deficient in any way. 
5 If you don’t know what you’re doing, pray to the Father. He loves to help. You’ll get his help, and won’t be condescended to when you ask for it. 
6 Ask boldly, believingly, without a second thought. People who “worry their prayers” are like wind-whipped waves. 
7 Don’t think you’re going to get anything from the Master that way, 
8 adrift at sea, keeping all your options open. 
9When down-and-outers get a break, cheer! 
10 And when the arrogant rich are brought down to size, cheer! Prosperity is as short-lived as a wildflower, so don’t ever count on it.
11 You know that as soon as the sun rises, pouring down its scorching heat, the flower withers. Its petals wilt and, before you know it, that beautiful face is a barren stem. Well, that’s a picture of the “prosperous life.” At the very moment everyone is looking on in admiration, it fades away to nothing. 
12 Anyone who meets a testing challenge head-on and manages to stick it out is mighty fortunate. For such persons loyally in love with God, the reward is life and more life. 
13 Don’t let anyone under pressure to give in to evil say, “God is trying to trip me up.” God is impervious to evil, and puts evil in no one’s way.

 

