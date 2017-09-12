Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

NYC’s First Lady Chirlane McCray Remixed ‘Reclaiming My Time’ To Encourage Mental Health

NYC First Lady Chirlane McCray leverages the power of Maxine Waters to educate New Yorkers about mental health resources.

The Light NC staff

Posted 24 hours ago
Leave a comment

Bill De Blasio Sworn In As New York City Mayor

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty


In honor of World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10th, NYC’s First Lady Chirlane McCray used the power of Maxine Waters’ ‘reclaiming my time,’ to teach New Yorkers about mental health.

Congresswoman Waters’ shutdown of Treasury Department Secretary Steve Mnuchin quickly went viral. The unintentional refrain ‘reclaiming my time’ lent itself perfectly to gifs, memes and anthems.

Chirlane took the statement-turned jingle  to guide New Yorkers to the mental health resources available to them through NYC’s Well Initiative.

NYC Well offers free mental-health services for anyone who calls or texts the 1-888-NYC-Well hotline.

RELATED LINKS

Boy, Bye: Chirlane McCray Checks Ted Cruz About New York Values in ‘Time’ Op-Ed

Chirlane McCray’s NY Mag Feature Is The Realest Thing I Ever Read About Motherhood

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Chirlane McCray Becomes NYC’s Second Black First Lady

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading NYC’s First Lady Chirlane McCray Remixed ‘Reclaiming My Time’ To Encourage Mental Health

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 15 hours ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 19 hours ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 weeks ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 2 weeks ago
09.01.17
Today Is National Grief Awareness Day
 2 weeks ago
08.30.17
Charlotte: Early Voting Starts TODAY
 3 weeks ago
08.25.17
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 4 weeks ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 1 month ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 1 month ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 1 month ago
07.31.17