Activist Art Group Hangs 'Ku Klux Klown' Effigies In Virginia Park

A sign on one of the effigies read, "If attacked by a mob of clowns, go for the juggler."

Barbara Gonzalez, Cassius

Posted 22 hours ago
Drastic times call for drastic measures—which is why these artists are pulling out all the stops in their critique of the times.

A park in Richmond, Va., served as the backdrop for a display of fake Klansmen dressed in clown wigs and shoes, The Washington Post reports. A sign on one of the effigies read, “If attacked by a mob of clowns, go for the juggler.”

The piece was put together by INDECLINE, a self-described “American activist collective” founded in 2001 to focus on “social, ecological, and economic injustices carried out by American and international governments, corporations, and law enforcement agencies.” This is the same art collective that unveiled naked statues of Donald Trump in major cities this past year.

The piece was removed by Richmond police and the park was closed and cordoned off with crime scene tape, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

A statement from INDECLINE said that the group chose Richmond for the display because it was the capital of the Confederacy. The project is in response to the “White nationalist uprising in the United States,” and this particular park was chosen because it was the location of a slave rebellion in 1800.

A video published on September 6 documents the process of creating the effigies and assembling the piece in the park. You can watch it below.

SOURCE: The Washington Post, Richmond Times-Dispatch

