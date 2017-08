Today Is National Grief Awareness Day

When a loved one dies it’s never easy. The effect of the loss affects everyone in a different way. National Grief Awareness Day is recognized on August 30th. To bring to light that the time it takes to heal from the passing of a loved one is different for everyone and that closure comes in many forms.

HISTORY

The National Grief Awareness Day was founded by Angie Cartwright in 2014. Cartwright was familiar with loss too became lost in grief dedicated to bringing support to those who have suffered like her She wanted to and enlightening and educate others to the realities of bereavement.

HOW TO OBSERVE

Visit www.change.org to find out more, sign the petition, and use #GriefAwarenessDay to share on social media.

source: nationaldaycalendar.com

