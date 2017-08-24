WE TV’s “Mary Mary” In Final Season

Erica and Tina Campbell’s “Mary Mary” reality series will come to an end after its upcoming sixth season.

The Mary’s thanked their supporters with Tina saying : “I’m so grateful to have shared the last several years of my life, personally and professionally, with all of the supporters of the viewers of our reality show. We’ve written and recorded songs together, we’ve released albums together, we’ve been pregnant together, we’ve had babies on the show, we’ve had the worst of times in our families and have had the best of times with our family. You’ve watched our children grow up. Heck you’ve watched Erica and I and the rest of our family grow up over these years. We’ve established an identity together and separately and you all have been with us for the entire ride. I can’t possibly find the words to truly express my gratitude for this experience so I’ll just say thank you, thank you, thank you, to everyone who made it happen and to everyone who watched it happen. It’s been great.”

Erica added: “We have been so proud to share our music and our lives with WE tv viewers and fans for the past five seasons. We are grateful to our fans for going with us on this journey, from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows, we can’t wait to return this fall to complete this part of our story.”

Season six premieres on WE tv Sept. 28 at 9 p.m.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: