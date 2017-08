Woman Awarded $417 Million From Johnson & Johnson

The woman who claimed that the talc in the Johnson & Johnson baby powder caused her cancer after years of using it for feminine hygiene has been awarded $417 million by an LA jury on Monday.

Johnson & Johnson has been ordered to pay Eva Echeverria a record $417 million in a lawsuit that says the talc in the company’s iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.

Echeverria alleged Johnson & Johnson failed to adequately warn consumers about talcum powder’s potential cancer risks. She used the company’s baby powder on a daily basis beginning in the 1950s until 2016 and was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2007, according to court papers.

