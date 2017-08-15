Orange County Board Of Ed. Bans Confederate Symbols

Orange County school district has updated its dress code to alleviate any confederate flag, swastika, and KKK related symbols or language.

The issue had been up for debate and going back and forth for months with the board voting for a change and then sending it back to committee for more study… but I guess the incident in Charlottesville, VA spoke volumes.

Superintendent Dr. Todd Wirt issued a statement saying, “The Board of Education went through a very thoughtful, deliberate and informed process to come to the policy decision that they made Monday night,” … “The new policy gives our staff the permission to ensure that the learning environment in each of our schools and in each of our classrooms is free of intimidation and distraction. ”

