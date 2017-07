What Is T.D. Jakes’ BishopsVillage.com?

It takes a village to raise a child, as the adage goes. So, Bishop TD Jakes has created a virtual village designed to raise a national community of faith-based children for God.

BishopsVillage.com is an interactive video channel that debuted during Jakes’ Megafest conference in Dallas.

This new video channel is his latest attempt to offer a service to millions more who have been financially unable to participate in his more expensive conferences.

A subscription to bishopsvillage offers access to live events such as Project Gideon, The Pisgah Experience, Pastors & Leadership conference, Woman Thou Art Loosed, Men’s Leadership and other events. The annual subscription to BishopsVillage.com is $120.

BishopsVillage.com can be accessed via your smart device, on Apple TV and soon from Roku.

