Michelle Obama Dismantles Lies About Post-Racial America

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Michelle Obama Dismantles Lies About Post-Racial America

“Knowing that after eight years of working really hard for this country, there are still people who won’t see me for what I am because of my skin color,” she said Tuesday at an event in Colorado.

The Light NC staff

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

Michelle Obama on Tuesday dismantled the myth of a post-racial America as she opened up about her experience with racism as the country’s first Black first lady, saying, “The shards that cut me the deepest were the ones that intended to cut,” the Huffington Post writes.

She made the comment before a crowd of about 8,500 at the Women’s Foundation of Colorado’s 30th anniversary event in Denver, Colorado, at the Pepsi Center, the same site where she addressed thousands at the 2008 Democratic National Convention, the report notes.

During wide-ranging interview with the group’s president and CEO Lauren Casteel, Obama discussed breaking the glass ceiling. That’s when Casteel asked which shards cut the deepest, according to the Denver Post.

Knowing that after eight years of working really hard for this country, there are still people who won’t see me for what I am because of my skin color,” said Obama, who recounted being called an ape and endured deprecatory comments about her body.

She and her husband, Barack Obama, endured a cavalcade of racist insults during the president’s eight years in office. The racist insults didn’t stop after they left office, with two West Virginia officials losing their jobs after referring to her as an “ape in heels” in a Facebook post celebrating President Donald Trump’s victory, the report notes.

She did not pretend the vicious attacks didn’t hurt, “because it lets those doing the hurting off the hook,” the report says. But the Obamas’ experience in the White House also highlights just how far America has to go before being considered a post-racial society.

SOURCE: The Huffington PostDenver Post

SEE ALSO:

ICYMI: Michelle Obama Shines At ESPY Awards

How Melania Trump Stacks Up So Far To Michelle Obama

10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama

9 photos Launch gallery

10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama

Continue reading 10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama

10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama

Most of the nation, minus some Donald Trump supporters, are mourning the end of Barack Obama‘s presidency – but he’s not the only Obama the country will sorely miss. Michelle Obama changed the game for First Ladies, Black ladies and women as a whole. Check out these ten reasons why we’ll always be thankful for the flyest FLOTUS ever, Michelle Obama.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 2 days ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 6 days ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 3 weeks ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 3 weeks ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 4 weeks ago
06.29.17
Celebrities Respond On Twitter To President Trump’s Thursday Twitter…
 4 weeks ago
06.29.17
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 2 months ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 2 months ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 2 months ago
05.28.17