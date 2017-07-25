What Hero? John McCain, Battling Brain Cancer, Flew Back To Capitol Hill To Strip Millions Of Their Health Care

Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska)— sided with Democrats, leaving

In a tight 51-50 vote, the Republican-dominated Senate voted to start the process of repealing. Only two Republicans—to break the tie.

According to CNN, as the vote began, protesters in the Senate gallery shouted “kill the bill” and “shame, shame, shame!”

JUST IN: Protesters disrupt Senate health care vote with chants of "kill the bill!" and "shame, shame, shame!" https://t.co/bUeCnVw0tL — CNN (@CNN) July 25, 2017

There was hope that Republican Arizona Senator John McCain, who was recently diagnosed with brain cancer, would have a change of heart, understanding the irony of fighting for his life with the help of quality insurance, all while stripping away health care for millions of Americans. But that was not the case—he voted “aye” for a bill.

Had McCain voted “no,” the bill would have been killed in the water. As CNN noted, the next step is floor debate on the legislation to repeal former President Obama’s Affordable Care Act, which has helped millions of Americans gain access to coverage over the years. Yet it’s unknown if there will be enough Republican votes to pass the bill when it’s time to be voted in as law.

Even worse: No one know really knows what’s in the bill. It’s speculated that it will include massive cuts to Medicaid, defund Planned Parenthood and set serious roadblocks for those with pre-existing conditions. But time will only tell.

Shortly after the vote, McCain oddly took to the Senate floor to blast the same bill he voted to move forward. The Hill reported that he stressed he would not vote the repeal bill into law and urged both sides to work together on health care reform.

“Let’s trust each other. Let’s return to regular order. We’ve been spinning our wheels on too many important issues because we keep trying to find a way to win without help from across the aisle,” McCain said.

He added: “We’ve tried to do this by coming up with a proposal behind closed doors in consultation with the administration … asking us to swallow our doubts and force it past a unified opposition. I don’t think that is going to work in the end. And it probably shouldn’t.”

But talk is cheap Sen. McCain and your actions spoke volumes today:

When John McCain dies, after living a life lengthened by his good health coverage, remember his cowardice today. #NotaHero — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) July 25, 2017

McCain has just disgraced himself…again. — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) July 25, 2017

Quit calling McCain heroic. He has govt.-funded insurance. He's returning to help pass a ghoulish bill that will kill people. #KillTheBill — Brent Anderson (@AndBrent) July 25, 2017

The “pro-life” party is voting to rip healthcare from moms, children, cancer patients, rape survivors… the list goes on. #KillTheBill pic.twitter.com/BYPplpMKF7 — NARAL (@NARAL) July 25, 2017

John McCain left hospital stay paid by taxes on flight paid by taxes to remove health insurance from taxpayers. And we paid him to do it. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 25, 2017

GOP: Come over MCCAIN: I can't, I have brain cancer GOP: We need your vote to strip millions of their health coverage MCCAIN: pic.twitter.com/8nSgQbprfP — ken klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) July 25, 2017

John McCain interrupted his recovery from brain cancer to help advance a bill to take away health care for others? pic.twitter.com/nFXm2unD5s — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 25, 2017

Maybe cancer patients who lose insurance can read about all the gov-paid treatment McCain has received for decades. #placebo — Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) July 25, 2017

To be clear, I don't wish death upon McCain. I'm not glad he has cancer. I hope he recovers so he can promptly go fuck himself. That's all. — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) July 25, 2017

President Trump, who has not passed one major legislation in his six months in office, looked at today’s vote as a victory.

“I’m very happy to announce that with zero of the Democrats’ votes, the motion to proceed on health care has moved past and now we move forward toward truly great health care for the American people. We look forward to that. This was a big step,” Trump said at a White House news conference.

“I want to thank Sen. John McCain,” he added. “A very brave man. He made a tough trip to get here.”

As California Senator Kamala Harris pointed out , whether it’s a flat out repeal or a repeal and replace situation, the American people are the ones who will lose out in the end.

