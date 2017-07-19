The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Video Of Kevin Hart Allegedly Cheating On His Pregnant Wife

***Update***

Kevin Hart seemingly responded to rumors he was caught cheating, laughing it off with an Instagram post.

https://instagram.com/p/BWv425-D7BO/

Original story resumes below

The Internet is freaking out over footage of Kevin Hart seemingly cheating on his wife Eniko Parrish.

According to Radar Online, #KevinHart and this mystery woman were photo’d making out in his car, and headed back to his hotel afterwards. He has a pregnant wife/rib. A post shared by efb. (@entertainmentforbreakfast) on Jul 19, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

RadarOnline obtained images and video of Kevin Hart outside his Miami Beach hotel in a Lexus around 5am with another woman and, depending who you ask, it appears they’re making out.

We reported earlier about footage of #KevinHart cheating. Well here it is!!! A post shared by MediaTakeoutPage (@mediatakeoutpage) on Jul 19, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

It’s unclear if Kevin was being inappropriate or simply talking with passion, but we’re having a hard time thinking he’d cheat on a woman he calls his “rib.”

Kevin and Eniko are expecting their first child together. They wed in 2016.

