The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Video Of Kevin Hart Allegedly Cheating On His Pregnant Wife

***Update***
Kevin Hart seemingly responded to rumors he was caught cheating, laughing it off with an Instagram post.
https://instagram.com/p/BWv425-D7BO/
Original story resumes below
The Internet is freaking out over footage of Kevin Hart seemingly cheating on his wife Eniko Parrish.
RadarOnline obtained images and video of Kevin Hart outside his Miami Beach hotel in a Lexus around 5am with another woman and, depending who you ask, it appears they’re making out.
It’s unclear if Kevin was being inappropriate or simply talking with passion, but we’re having a hard time thinking he’d cheat on a woman he calls his “rib.”
Kevin and Eniko are expecting their first child together. They wed in 2016.
