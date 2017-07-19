Ericaism: Don’t Forget Your God Experience [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell says church was more unusual this past service. A minister who doesn’t usually preach was preaching, and he really moved a lot of people. Especially those who Erica noticed, are never really moved to their feet like they were that day. Erica explains that that was a touching God experience that she will never forget; one she tucks away to remember in hard times.

Without brokenness, Erica asks, how do you appreciate life, healing, and all that God can do? Don’t close yourself off when you go through things. Instead, remember those God experiences, because they help remind you that He is real, and He is with you. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

