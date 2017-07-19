Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Ericaism: Don’t Forget Your God Experience [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment


In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell says church was more unusual this past service. A minister who doesn’t usually preach was preaching, and he really moved a lot of people. Especially those who Erica noticed, are never really moved to their feet like they were that day. Erica explains that that was a touching God experience that she will never forget; one she tucks away to remember in hard times.

Without brokenness, Erica asks, how do you appreciate life, healing, and all that God can do? Don’t close yourself off when you go through things. Instead, remember those God experiences, because they help remind you that He is real, and He is with you. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: Watch Your Mouth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: God Can Do More Than What You’ve Seen [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Thank God For Sisterhood [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

44 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 6 days ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 2 weeks ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 2 weeks ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 3 weeks ago
06.29.17
Celebrities Respond On Twitter To President Trump’s Thursday Twitter…
 3 weeks ago
06.29.17
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 1 month ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 2 months ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 2 months ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 3 months ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 3 months ago
05.01.17