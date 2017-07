Efforts To Replace Obamacare Fail…Why?

The GOP could not pull off replacing Obamacare in their latest effort of passing their own healthcare plan. This is because Senators Mike Lee of Utah and Jerry Moran of Kansas came together, shocked Capitol Hill and vowed to vote against the latest draft of the GOP’s health care bill.

Many say the bill doesn’t do enough.

“We should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy,” Moran said in a bold statement that derailed Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s bid to overhaul the Affordable Care Act. McConnell could only lose two senators and still pass the bill, and Maine’s Susan Collins and Kentucky’s Rand Paul had already defected.

