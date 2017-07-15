Tragic: 11-Year-Old Girl Found Stabbed To Death

New Jersey prosecutors say that an 11-year-old girl was found stabbed to death yesterday.

AbbieGail “Abbie” Smith’s body discovered behind an apartment complex on Thursday, NJ.com reports. She had been reported missing on Wednesday night. One of Abbie’s neighbor, 18-year-old Andreas Erazo, was taken into custody on murder and weapons charges hours later.

Nearly two dozen of Abbie’s loved ones were in Superior Court on Friday when Andreas appeared before Superior Court Judge Richard English. He kept his head down and avoided making direct eye contact with anyone during most of the hearing. He was ordered to stay in jail until his detention hearing on Wednesday.

Once the proceedings were over, Abbie’s mother began yelling at Erazo. “You killed my daughter! I hope you rot in jail,” she yelled as she pointed at him. “My one and only daughter. You need to rot in jail. You can’t even look at us!”

As she was being led away, she could be heard hollering, “He took my one and only daughter away from me.”

Abbie’s loved ones didn’t find out how the little girl died until the hearing, when Assistant Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Decker spoke to Erazo. When they heard that Abbie had been stabbed to death on Wednesday night, they were overcome with grief.

It’s unclear why Abbie left her apartment on Wednesday night or how she crossed paths with Erazo. According to prosecutors, their families weren’t friends and it’s not known whether they knew each.

The little girl was supposedly killed near his apartment, which he shares with two relatives. Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni stated that prosecutors don’t know what Erazo’s motives may have been. They also wouldn’t say whether or not she had been sexually assaulted since they are still awaiting the results of an autopsy from a medical examiner.

Police found Erazo at his apartment, and he was arrested without incident.

During the hearing Gramiccioni said, “It’s an incredibly tragic day that we lost a lovely 11-year-old girl, a fifth-grader, beloved in her tight-knit community in Keansburg.”

