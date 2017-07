Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative Career Choices

Entertainment and sports are not the only lucrative careers for young people to pursue. Becoming an attorney or doctor are viable options for young people, but by no means the only career track worth consideration. According to Business Insider magazine and other technology and business journals, a career in sales and technology can also command high paying jobs. The ‘Road to Hire’ program in Charlotte provides young people an opportunity to explore fields in non-traditional career tracks. The program, which already has well over a hundred graduates, grooms young adults to take the mantle of leadership as well as empower them with lucrative career choices. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talks with Myron Barnes of ‘Road to Hire’ and three of the program’s graduates, Elizabeth Haddon, Haylee Snyder and Lashawnda Elder.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: