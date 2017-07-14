FINALLY: Beyoncé Shares First Picture of the Twins — Sir & Rumi Carter [PICTURE]

After much anticipation, pop icon, and mother of 3, Beyoncé, posted the first picture of her newborn twins on Instagram moments ago.

Rumi and Sir Carter are one month old and from the looks of it, Bey’s body has already snapped back! WOW!

Take a look below…

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

