FINALLY: Beyoncé Shares First Picture of the Twins — Sir & Rumi Carter [PICTURE]

Mir.I.am

Posted 8 hours ago
59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

After much anticipation, pop icon, and mother of 3, Beyoncé, posted the first picture of her newborn twins on Instagram moments ago.

Rumi and Sir Carter are one month old and from the looks of it, Bey’s body has already snapped back! WOW!

Take a look below…

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

BET Celebration of Gospel 2014 - Show

Billboard's Top 7 Gospel Songs Of The Week!

