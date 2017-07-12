Dr. Dre Apologizes For The 1991 Assault Of Journalist Dee Barnes

Maybe4:44 album has men wanting to apologize for their past wrongdoings, but it appears thatis asking to be forgiven for his sins too.

In the recent episode of the HBO doc series The Defiant Ones, the N.W.A. alum discussed how he got physical with journalist Dee Barnes during an interview in 1991. Dre admitted that the incident was one of the “stupidest” things he’s ever done in his life.

“This was a very low point in my life,” said Dre. “I’ve done a lot of stupid s— in my life. A lot of things I wish I could go and take back. I’ve experienced abuse. I’ve watched my mother get abused. So there’s absolutely no excuse for it. No woman should ever be treated that way.”

He continued, “Any man that puts his hands on a female is a f—ing idiot. He’s out of his f—ing mind, and I was out of my f—ing mind at the time. I f—ed up, I paid for it, I’m sorry for it, and I apologize for it. I have this dark cloud that follows me, and it’s going to be attached to me forever. It’s a major blemish on who I am as a man.”

According to a Rolling Stone article written shortly after the altercation, Barnes said that “Dre picked her up and ‘began slamming her face and the right side of her body repeatedly against a wall near the stairway’ as his bodyguard held off the crowd.”

As Entertainment Weekly noted, this incident, along with his alleged abuse of singer Michel’le, never made it into the 2015 big screen biopic Straight Outta Compton. However, The Defiant Ones gave Barnes the opportunity to speak for herself about what happened.

“I called the police on Mr. F— the Police,” she said. “But little by little the work started drying up. It was as if I had ruined his career by being that disturbing footnote in his legacy,” she said.

Back then, Dre didn’t think it was a big deal.

He told Rolling Stone: “I just did it, you know. Ain’t nothing you can do now by talking about it. Besides, it ain’t no big thing. I just threw her through a door.”

The rapper pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery in connection with the attack and Barnes sued for $22 million, with the case being settled out of court, EW wrote.

Part two of The Defiant Ones airs on HBO Tuesday, July 11, at 7:50 p.m. ET.

