Mr. Griffin: Healing With Family Love [EXCLUSIVE]

GRIFF talks about the time he spent with his Aunt Michelle over the weekend. When he was a kid, GRIFF recalls, Aunt Michelle gave him a real introduction to the entertainment industry, and started him early on understanding how to carry himself within it. Along with his Aunt Michelle, he was with his mom, his brother, his daughter, and amazingly, his son, Marcus, who has been in the air force and could old be there for one night.

When Marcus was a junior in high school, he and GRIFF experienced a rift in their relationship, and Marcus flew out to live with his mom without giving any warning. But over this weekend, Marcus wanted to be with his father. Click on the audio player to hear GRIFF tell more in this touching exclusive moment from Mr. Griffin on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

