Arrest Made As Raleigh Shooting Victim Dies

After the 4th of July fireworks were over in downtown Raleigh, a shooting happened around 10:45 not far from the venue. Officials say they do not believe those involved attended the show. The shooting took place at the McDonald’s across from Shaw University where several people were shot.

Official have reported that 18-year-old Raheem Khary Lawrence McAllister suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday, and died Wednesday from his injuries.

Police have charged Kenneth Edward Watts, 16, with with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon.

Read more at WRAL.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: