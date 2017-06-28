Local
RDU Asks Public To Help Find Missing Employee

Jerry Smith
Officials continue the search for Allison Cope who is a 24-year-old Raleigh-Durham International Airport employee. Monday Cope who works for Terminal 2 Starbucks went missing after taking a break.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now assisting in the investigation along with the Raleigh police and RDU police departments. According to reports Cope was reported missing on Monday after she clocked out for her scheduled 3 p.m. break but did not return.

Read more in kink below.

Source wral.com

http://www.wral.com/24-year-old-rdu-employee-reported-missing-after-taking-break-at-work/16790727/

 

 

 

