Erica Campbell On Standing Where Jesus Once Stood In Israel [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell opened up about her trip to Israel to go on the Footsteps of Jesus tour with her whole family. She talks about the awe of seeing and being in the spaces that Jesus was in over 2000 years ago, like the Sea of Galilee, where Peter walked on water and Jesus calmed the storm. These sightings and experiences made Erica think, sometimes you go through things so that you can experience a miracle.

Erica talks about playing Gospel music and praising God as a family in these sacred spaces, and the feeling of looking at the very same mountains that Jesus once looked upon. Click on the audio player to hear more of Erica’s powerful story on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

