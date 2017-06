Faith Walking: Maurette Brown-Clark On The Blessings That Come From Giving [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Maurette Brown-Clark talks about what God says about giving. When you give, you will receive. But the thing is, Maurette explains, when you give, it usually doesn’t come back in the way you’re expecting to. It might take days, months, or years, and it might pop up in forms you weren’t even looking for.

Follow @GetUpErica

And when it comes to giving, it doesn’t have to be your money. Giving your time, talents, or something else along those lines is just as valuable. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Faith Walking: Maurette Brown-Clark Explains Faith As A “Down-Payment On Your Future” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Canton Jones On When Faith Makes You Move [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Maurette Brown-Clark On Being Open To The Lord [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]