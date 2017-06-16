Jada Pinkett Smith On New Tupac Film: “The Reimagining Of My Relationship To Pac Has Been Deeply Hurtful”

On what would’ve been rapper Tupac Shakur’s 46th birthday, a new movie about his life, ‘All Eyez On Me,’ hits theaters.

Led by breakout star Demetrius Shipp and directed by Benny Boom, the film details Pac’s life, relationships and artistry before his death.

The court of public opinion has yet to rule on the film’s quality, but actress Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she is not happy about how her relationship with Pac was depicted. Smith and Pac’s love is a storied hip-hop tale, but of course, nobody knows the ins and outs of their love greater than they did.

In a Facebook post, Smith expressed her disappointment in the film, saying her connection to Pac was “too precious to [her] for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth.”

She says the movie missed the mark on key details of their time together:

Jada isn’t the only star to express disappointment in the film, 50 Cent went on social media earlier today to drag the movie.

