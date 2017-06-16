Community Spotlight
Home > Community Spotlight

Community Calendar Of Events

Melissa Wade
Leave a comment
Thumb tack on calendar

Source: Tom Grill / Getty

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

  Foster Care Pre-Service Training
Event Date:  June 17, 2017
Event Time:  9:00 am to 4:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Lutheran Services Carolinas
Address Line 1:  4020 Wake Forest Rd, Suite 301
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27609
Event Description:  Interested in learning more about foster care and adoption. LSC will be hosting an informational session and Pre-service training. To gather more information contact Carmen Abreu-Riley, Foster Parent Recruiter, 919-861-2804 and email: CAbreu-Riley@LSCarolinas.net – refreshments and snacks will be provided
Event Contact:  Carmen Abreu-Riley
Event Contact Number:  (919) 861- 2804

 

 

Men’s Day/ Father’s Day Celebration Weekend!
Event Date:  6/17/2017
Event Time:  10:00 AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Oak Grove United American Free Will Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  801 Colfax St
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27701
Event Description:  Men’s Fellowship:
Saturday, June 17, 2017
10:00 AM—Breakfast Fellowship
12:00 PM—Fellowship CookoutMen’s Day/ Father’s Day Service
Sunday, June 18, 2017 at 11:00 AM
Speaker: Pastor Marcus Marrow
Victory In Jesus Ministries /Hillsborough NC
Event Contact:  Oak Grove
Event Contact Number:  919-682-4710

 

 

  Bull City Play Streets
Event Date:  06/17/2017
Event Time:  10:30am-1:30pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Driver Street Festival
Address Line 1:  Between Taylor and Hart Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC
Event Description:  Play, create and celebrate at this FREE, safe, car-free place to get out and get active. Bring your friends and family, bike, water bottle, sunscreen and comfy clothes and shoes to Bull City Play Streets Saturday June 17th from 10:30am-1:30pm for the Driver Street Festival. Community, Music, Art, Kids Zone and Housing Resource Fair. Rain or Shine. Bull City Play Streets is a Durham on the Move Initiative. Contact Neighborhood Improvement Services at 919-560-1647 for more information or to volunteer.

 

 

  Musical Celebration and Fashion Show
Event Date:  06/18/2017
Event Time:  4p-8p
Venue Name:  Healing with CARRE,Inc
Address Line 1:  Broadway St
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27701
Event Description:  Benefit to raise money for women and children with disabilities and homeless to obtain housing
Event Contact:  Patrice. Burnette
Event Contact Number:  919-869-7727

 

 

Miracle & Healing Service
Event Date:  06/18/2017
Event Time:  6:00PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Sprit & Life Christian International Center
Address Line 1:  1720 Hillsborough Street
City, State, Zip:  raleigh
Event Description:  OUR GOD IS A CONSUMING FIRE.
OPEN HEAVEN MIRACLES, HEALING & DELIVERANCE SERVICE.
Event Contact:  Benjamin Williams
Event Contact Number:  9196562778

community calendar , local events

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 7 days ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 2 weeks ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 3 weeks ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 1 month ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 2 months ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part…
 2 months ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 2 months ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 2 months ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 months ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 3 months ago
03.31.17