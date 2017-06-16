Community Calendar Of Events

Event Description:

Play, create and celebrate at this FREE, safe, car-free place to get out and get active. Bring your friends and family, bike, water bottle, sunscreen and comfy clothes and shoes to Bull City Play Streets Saturday June 17th from 10:30am-1:30pm for the Driver Street Festival. Community, Music, Art, Kids Zone and Housing Resource Fair. Rain or Shine. Bull City Play Streets is a Durham on the Move Initiative. Contact Neighborhood Improvement Services at 919-560-1647 for more information or to volunteer.