Community Calendar Of Events

|Foster Care Pre-Service Training
|Event Date:
|June 17, 2017
|Event Time:
|9:00 am to 4:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Lutheran Services Carolinas
|Address Line 1:
|4020 Wake Forest Rd, Suite 301
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27609
|Event Description:
|Interested in learning more about foster care and adoption. LSC will be hosting an informational session and Pre-service training. To gather more information contact Carmen Abreu-Riley, Foster Parent Recruiter, 919-861-2804 and email: CAbreu-Riley@LSCarolinas.net – refreshments and snacks will be provided
|Event Contact:
|Carmen Abreu-Riley
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 861- 2804
|Men’s Day/ Father’s Day Celebration Weekend!
|Event Date:
|6/17/2017
|Event Time:
|10:00 AM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Oak Grove United American Free Will Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|801 Colfax St
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27701
|Event Description:
|Men’s Fellowship:
Saturday, June 17, 2017
10:00 AM—Breakfast Fellowship
12:00 PM—Fellowship CookoutMen’s Day/ Father’s Day Service
Sunday, June 18, 2017 at 11:00 AM
Speaker: Pastor Marcus Marrow
Victory In Jesus Ministries /Hillsborough NC
|Event Contact:
|Oak Grove
|Event Contact Number:
|919-682-4710
|Bull City Play Streets
|Event Date:
|06/17/2017
|Event Time:
|10:30am-1:30pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Driver Street Festival
|Address Line 1:
|Between Taylor and Hart Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC
|Event Description:
|Play, create and celebrate at this FREE, safe, car-free place to get out and get active. Bring your friends and family, bike, water bottle, sunscreen and comfy clothes and shoes to Bull City Play Streets Saturday June 17th from 10:30am-1:30pm for the Driver Street Festival. Community, Music, Art, Kids Zone and Housing Resource Fair. Rain or Shine. Bull City Play Streets is a Durham on the Move Initiative. Contact Neighborhood Improvement Services at 919-560-1647 for more information or to volunteer.
|Musical Celebration and Fashion Show
|Event Date:
|06/18/2017
|Event Time:
|4p-8p
|Venue Name:
|Healing with CARRE,Inc
|Address Line 1:
|Broadway St
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27701
|Event Description:
|Benefit to raise money for women and children with disabilities and homeless to obtain housing
|Event Contact:
|Patrice. Burnette
|Event Contact Number:
|919-869-7727
|:
|Miracle & Healing Service
|Event Date:
|06/18/2017
|Event Time:
|6:00PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Sprit & Life Christian International Center
|Address Line 1:
|1720 Hillsborough Street
|City, State, Zip:
|raleigh
|Event Description:
|OUR GOD IS A CONSUMING FIRE.
OPEN HEAVEN MIRACLES, HEALING & DELIVERANCE SERVICE.
|Event Contact:
|Benjamin Williams
|Event Contact Number:
|9196562778
