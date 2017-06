Kamari Da’Quan Munerlyn, will be laid to rest today at Peace Missionary Baptist Church and family and friends gather together to say goodbye.

Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 2608 Apex Hwy. Durham NC, 27713 at 12 noon, visitation at 11:00 am.

7 year old Kamari Munerlyn, passed on June 4, 2017 after being shot and killed after gunman identified as 28-year-old Devon Maurice Fowler opened fire on an SUV Kamari was traveling in.

