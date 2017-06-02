Brandy Rushed To Hospital After Losing Consciousness On Flight!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
According to TMZ, Brandy was in the process of flying from LAX to JFK early Friday morning when she lost consciousness.
Paramedics arrived at the scene and shuttled the songstress off the plane and to the hospital.
Passengers on the flight that witnessed the dilemma did attempt to help the star. TMZ noted that Brandy has since regained full consciousness.

